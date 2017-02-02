Commissioner reaches out to Whoopi Goldberg after recent dust up

Commissioner Rob Zapple reached out to comedian Whoopi Goldberg to let her know that she is welcome in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple recently reached out to comedian Whoopi Goldberg after a controversy erupted over the star's scheduled appearance at the Wilson Center on the campus of Cape Fear Community College later this year.

Goldberg is booked to play at the venue this June. Board of Commissioners Chairman Woody White, who also sits as a representative on the CFCC Board of Trustees, questioned bringing the comedian here after she made disparaging statements about Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

White also questioned how the mission of the community college connects with a performing arts center in general. The dust up made its way to Goldberg, who commented on Twitter about her appearance.

After some back and forth on social media, the two sides appeared to agree to a truce.

Shortly after that, Commissioner Zapple sent a letter to Goldberg through her representatives in his official capacity.

"It’s impressive we have a star of that size come here," Commissioner Rob Zapple said Thursday. "I wanted to make sure that she knew that she was welcome, because it occurred to me that all the information she was getting was very negative. I’m sure at a human being level there’s a part of her that at a certain point said 'Gee, what am I walking into here or do I want to?' I wanted to assure her that there are many people here in New Hanover County who are going to come and hopefully have a sold out house and she will be more than welcome."

Through a representative, Goldberg responded to Zapple that she was "beyond touched" at the gesture.

"We are delighted she is coming here," Zapple said.

Goldberg performs at the Wilson Center on June 23.

