One injured in motorcycle and car crash

One person was injured Thursday after a jeep and motorcycle collided.

The crash happened at the intersection of George Anderson and 17th streets around 6 p.m.

Wilmington Police say the jeep was turning onto George Anderson from 17th Street when it turned in front of the motorcycle.



Officers said the motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the jeep was cited for failure to yield.

