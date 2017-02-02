Commissioners to consider capping travel spending

New Hanover County commissioners may consider individual travel spending limits between $2,500 and $3,000 annually at the Monday board meeting.

A discussion of adding commissioners to the county's current travel policy is on the agenda. It's a discussion that has continued for years, with the previous board of commissioners voting down an attempt to hold commissioners to the same standard as county staff when it comes to traveling on the taxpayer's dime.

Newly seated commissioner Patricia Kusek suggested a fresh discussion of the travel policy, with a suggestion Monday that commissioners discuss setting a budget for travel and an allotment for each commissioner.

After that money is exhausted, a commissioner would be able to travel to conferences, but would have to pay for it themselves. Commissioner Woody White said he would propose a motion Monday to set that limit somewhere between $2500 and $3000, but he asked county staff to come up with a recommendation at the next meeting.

Commissioner Rob Zapple said if the cap is set too low, it could be a hindrance for commissioners to do the job they were elected to do. He pointed to an annual county commissioners conference that was in Charlotte one year, but the next was scheduled for the West Coast, which drove travel costs up.

”Fortunately I’m in a position where I could probably do it, but I’m trying to look forward to the future or to other commissioners who may not have those resources," Commissioner Zapple said. "Besides the fact that no one in this particular job is doing it for the money. Period. At all.”

Zapple asked for a complete overview for the county's expenses for travel, including that of department leaders.

Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Monday.

