Protestors petition Congressman David Rouzer to oppose immigration ban

A group of about 50 people protested at the New Hanover County Government Center Thursday afternoon before giving a petition to staff members of Congressman David Rouzer.

The protesters oppose President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The group met outside the office and chanted, "No wall, no ban" before handing over the petition with more than 600 signatures.

Members in the group hope that Congressman Rouzer will listen to their concerns and oppose the ban.

"I think the main thing is just making sure that he knows we are paying attention," said protester Heather Lilly. "We are listening. We are aware of what's happening, and that he speaks up and says on behalf of his constituents that we don't support this."

Derrick Miller has participated in several protests since President Trump's inauguration. He thinks today's event will help to start positive change.

"The sense of energy, the sense of purpose, it's really invigorating, and I think a lot of people think that protesting is about being angry, but it's not," Miller said. "It's about building community. It's about expressing yourself and about coming together and creating positive democratic change. And I think that’s what we are doing."

The group said this will be the first of many protests against the new President's policies, and that they are already planning another event for next week.

