Day of action brings dozens to send postcards to state senators

The Women's March on Washington "10 Actions in the first 100 Days" movement made its way to Wilmington Thursday evening. Organizers passed out pens and postcards for people to write to North Carolina's senators.

Organizers said the letters will be mailed to the offices of Senator Richard Burr and Senator Thom Tillis.

Beth Peddle said she went to the march in our nation's capital and brought what she learned back to Wilmington. She organized the day of action at Satellite Bar and Lounge.

Peddle watched people fill out their personal postcards and said it wouldn't be too long until she filled one out of her own.

"One of my main goals for organizing this is for reproductive freedom so that's what I'm going to write about tonight and probably add a little bit about social justice and just making sure we are represented in our government," said Peddle.

