Service dogs help victims in the courtroom

A service dog will be with the victim from their first meeting in the office, until the day they go to court. (Source: WECT)

The District Attorney's Office is welcoming a new member to its crime-fighting team to help victims. A service dog will be with the victim from their first meeting in the office until the day they go to court.

"The criminal justice system is a very confusing, scary place for victims. Anything that we can do to ease their suffering and calm them is definitely something we want to be doing," District Attorney Jon David said.

He said it's a process that can take several years and building that relationship with the animal can help ease their fears about going to court.

Victims in Bladen, Brunswick, and Columbus counties will be the first in the state to be able to have a dog by their side.

"It is something you see across the country and it seems to be becoming more and more of a trend as people realize the power canines have," said Cece McConnell, the deputy executive director of training programs and client services for paws4people.

McConnell has had her own service dog for nine years and said for some the dogs are invaluable.

"It's not just a courtroom, it's a hospital, it's a nursing home, it's for one individual to keep them from committing suicide," she said, "It's helping a little girl pick up things off the ground and become the cool girl in school when she's in a wheelchair."

The dog will start training with the office next week, and they hope to start using them in the courtroom during the summer.

"The dog will know, this is my life, I will be going here every day, this will be my courtroom, this will be my job flow," she said.

Paws4people will give the office the dog for free, but in return, they'll pay it forward. The DA's office will raise money to pay the cost for another service dog to help someone else.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.