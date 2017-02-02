UPDATE: Brunswick Co. detectives identify attempted break-in suspect

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office have identified a man believed to be involved in a recent home break-in attempt in Calabash as 48-year-old Jamie Landis High.

According to officials, High, of Calabash, is currently jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, SC on an unrelated charge of shoplifting.

High will be extradited to Brunswick County where he will be charged with attempted breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny.

According to officials, the incident happened on Jan. 24 at a residence in the 10000 block of Beach Drive around 3:20 p.m.

Officials said High was unsuccessful at gaining entry into the home but did take several items from under the carport.

