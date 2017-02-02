Deputies urge homeowners to use caution when hiring contractors

New Hanover County deputies want homeowners to do their homework before hiring a contractor to do work.

Douglass Edwards, 47, was charged Wednesday with indecent liberties with a child after deputies say he touched a young girl inappropriately in her own home.

Lt. Jerry Brewer, spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said Edwards worked as a painter and the incident happened while he was out on the job.

"I can't tell you how many times we take reports where contractors or whomever has come in and people just allow them to go wherever they need to be and not watch over them," said Brewer. "Later on we are taking reports for things that have gone wrong be it stolen items or, in this case, it was a sad situation."

At this time, it is unclear if Edwards was an employee at a company or working as an independent contractor. A background check would show Edwards is a registered sex offender. Brewer said it's incidents like these that show why homeowners need to be wary of who they let in to their home.

"If we are talking about a national company like a cable company or telephone the chances of them having a criminal background is pretty slim," said Brewer. "But if you are hiring someone off Craigslist or some other way of getting information off the web you really need to know who you are bringing in to your home."

We contacted several paint companies about their hiring practices. Tinney Painting Inc. said they do conduct background checks on potential employees. Smiley's Painting Inc. said they conduct background checks and do not hire violent criminals or sex offenders.

