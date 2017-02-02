Know these women? Leland police need help identifying larceny suspects

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two women suspected in a grocery store theft last month. (Source: Leland Police)

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two women suspected in a grocery store theft last month.

According to officials, the incident happened on Jan. 16 at the Lowes Foods in the Brunswick Forest shopping center.

The women allegedly stole various items and were last seen driving a red Chevrolet Impala with a Maine license plate.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Charles Frey at 910-408-3052.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.