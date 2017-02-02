Water main leak affecting some in Lake Waccamaw, East Columbus closed

Lake Waccamaw officials said there will be a planned water outage for some residents due to a leaking water main that is affecting system pressure. (Source: Raycom Media)

Lake Waccamaw officials said there will be a planned water outage Friday for some residents due to a leaking water main that is affecting system pressure.

East Columbus High School will be closed to students and staff Friday while repairs are being made to the line. All other schools are on a regular schedule.

Due to water issues, EAST COLUMBUS HIGH WILL BE CLOSED FOR STUDENTS, FACULTY AND STAFF ON FRIDAY, 2/3/17. — cc schools (@colcoschools) February 2, 2017

According to officials, the water outage will take place Friday and affect residents from 508 to 1500 E. Old Hwy 74/76. This also includes Wananish Avenue and Fire Tower Road.

Crews will close Fire Tower Road from E. Old Hwy 74/76 to US 74/76 so repairs can be made to the leaking water main.

Once water service has been restored, a boil advisory will be in effect.

All water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) should be boiled. Residents can also use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

