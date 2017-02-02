Guest your turn: The battle over Echo Farms rages on

By: Priscilla Life, resident of Echo Farms

As the battle over Echo Farms rages on, I would ask the people of Wilmington to take a bigger view of the issues involved. The anger and frustration is as much about how the City and its committees and boards have gone about their process as it is about the potential loss of another beautiful neighborhood.

The real question is: who does the City serve? Is it the developers or the taxpayers? Currently, it feels like the scales have tipped in favor of the developers.

If you live in the southeast part of our city, you are experiencing a transformational explosion in housing construction and its attendant commercial construction. Recently, the city has approved plans for 4,500-5,000 units. If this development is not managed well, and there’s no assurance of RESPONSIBLE development, not only will Wilmington lose much of its charm, character and cohesiveness, but the taxpayers will end up holding the bag for poorly planned infrastructure, and footing the bills for the necessary roads and schools.

In the past, the City’s focus was on attracting jobs and development. They have done a good job of that. But Wilmington is close to being built-out and the focus needs to change to doing what is best for the people who pay the bills….we the people of Wilmington.