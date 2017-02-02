New Hanover Co. Planning Board approves revisions to special use permits

Dozens showed up to a recent Board of Commissioners meeting to discuss the Special Use Permit. (Source: WECT)

The New Hanover County Planning Board voted 6-1 Thursday night to approve revisions made to the application process for Industrial Special Use Permits.

The meeting gave citizens and business owners a chance to air grievances about the proposed changes before board members took a vote. Nine people spoke in favor of the changes, while 12 spoke against them.

The Planning Board has worked on the issue since August, and held five different sessions to encourage the community to get involved with the revision process

Mike Giles, the Coastal Advocate for the North Carolina Coastal Federation, said their organization has been working with the business community for weeks on improving the language in the permitting process.

"We are supporting the amendment tonight," Mike Giles said.

Giles said the language provides more clarity on exactly what information a proposed business would have to supply to the county in order to operate.

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce sent a news release Thursday stating this process helped create a mechanism that will create transparency, set a specific timeline for issuing or denying a permit and increase inclusiveness in the permitted uses for businesses.

The revisions will now be sent to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners for a vote.

