Commissioners discuss possible $750K increase in OIB Park project cost

Commissioners in Brunswick County on Tuesday discussed the projected timeline of the Ocean Isle Beach Park project, as well as an possible $750,000 increase in its cost.

While the Ocean Isle Beach Park project is not expected to be bid until the fall, bids returned for a separate project, the Smithville Park Phase 1 project, were 20 to 25 percent higher than estimated.

Based on those bids, the OIB Park project’s architect anticipates the previous cost estimate of just under $5 million will be short $500,000 to $750,000.

According to the agenda item, the county has already set aside $4.55 million for the project, and have also secured a $300,000 NC Parks & Recreation Trust Fund grant.

The project includes a new baseball/softball field, three fitness stations, a dog park, two basketball courts, a picnic shelter, four pickleball courts, and a 1,500-foot walking trail.

Should the project contract be awarded in the fall, construction is expected to begin in November or December of this year.

