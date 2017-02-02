CAA reverses outcome in UNCW women's basketball loss

The Colonial Athletic Association has reversed the outcome of a pair of conference games that involved the College of Charleston, William & Mary, and UNCW women's basketball teams due to the use of improper basketballs.

According to officials, men's basketballs were used in the College of Charleston's home victories over William & Mary on Jan. 6 and UNCW on Jan. 8.

A standard size basketball used in NCAA men's games is approximately 29.5 inches in circumference. Basketballs used in women's games are typically 28.5 inches in circumference.

While the official results, team records, and statistics from the games will not change per NCAA policy, William & Mary and UNCW will be awarded a win and College of Charleston will be charged with two losses for the purposes of seeding the 2017 CAA Women's Basketball Championship.

"The College of Charleston regrets that this unintentional situation occurred," College of Charleston Athletics Director Matt Roberts said. "We accept full responsibility for what happened and appreciate the efforts of the Conference office to find an amicable and fair resolution to this matter. We fully support the decision of the Commissioner as it relates to the two games in question."

The CAA's decision on the matter was made after extensive conversations with all three conference schools involved, as well as the NCAA.

CAA Commissioner Joe D'Antonio wanted the College of Charleston to fully vacate both victories but was informed by the NCAA that this situation did not meet the current definition of a "forfeit" or a "no contest" per the NCAA Women's Basketball Rule Book.

"Current NCAA rules do not allow for a vacating of victories for this type of situation and subsequently the games in question will count fully for NCAA RPI and statistical purposes," said Anucha Browne, NCAA vice president, women's basketball championships. "The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee has been made aware of these circumstances and the teams involved in the event it impacts team selection and seeding for the 2017 championship field."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.