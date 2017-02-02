Easy snacks for Super Bowl Sunday

There are some simple snacks people can make for a party if people do not want to depend on delivery. (Source: Pixabay)

People will eat billions of wings and order millions of pizzas on Sunday.

The Super Bowl is the second largest day for food consumption in America, according to The U.S. Department of Agriculture, with Thanksgiving taking the top spot.

Surveys show most people plan to stay at home for the big game which means many people may be cooking up some snacks of their own.

There are some simple snacks people can make for a party if people do not want to depend on delivery.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Recipes by Executive Chef Brag Hagler/A Thyme Savor

Caramelized Onion and Bacon Dip

Yield: 2 Pints

Accompanied with: Chips

Ingredients

4 Large Yellow Onions (Chopped)

¼ Pound of Butter (For Caramelizing)

20 pieces of Bacon (Chopped)

1 Pound of Cream Cheese (Softened)

5 Cups of Sour Cream

1 Tablespoon of Garlic Powder

1 Tablespoon of Salt

2 Teaspoons of Pepper

1/3 Cup Worcestershire Sauce

Preparation

Brown onions over medium heat with butter.

Cook bacon in oven at 400 degrees until crisp.

Drain butter from onions, pat grease from bacon, then chop.

Mix onions, bacon, and cream cheese well.

Add remaining ingredients and mix well.

Serve with your favorite chips/crackers and enjoy!

Grilled Chili Lime Shrimp

Yield: 1 Pound

Accompanied with: Pineapple Habanero Remoulade

Ingredients

For Shrimp

1 Pound of Shrimp

½ Lime Juice and Zest

1 Tablespoon of Chili Powder

1 Teaspoon of Cumin

½ Orange Juice and Zest

1 Tablespoon of Garlic Powder

1 Tablespoon of Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

For Remoulade

12 Ounce Jar of Pineapple Habanero Jelly

½ Cup of Dijon

¼ Cup of Horseradish

Preparation

Mix first set of ingredients together and marinate shrimp in mixture for 2-3 hours in refrigerator.

Grill shrimp for 1-2 minutes over high heat, turning as ready to leave grill marks.

Chill shrimp in refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Make Remoulade by mixing the 3 ingredients listed above.

Serve shrimp with remoulade dip and enjoy!

Southern Sweet Tea Brined Chicken Wings

Yield: 24 Wings

Ingredients

2 Dozen Chicken Wings

Vegetable Oil

For Tea

4 Tea Bags

¾ Cup of Sugar

¼ Cup of Lemon Juice

8 Cups of Water

1 Tablespoon of Salt

For Dry Rub

¼ Cup of Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon of Lemon Zest

2 Teaspoons of Black Pepper

Pinch of Cayenne Pepper

1 Tablespoon of Dry Mustard

1 Tablespoon of Salt

Preparation

Make tea using ingredients listed above.

Brine/marinate chicken wings in tea to brine overnight in refrigerator.

Mix all ingredients together for dry rub as listed.

Fry chicken wings in vegetable oil at 350 degrees until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165 degrees.

Toss chicken wings in dry rub, serve and enjoy!

Georgia Peach Crisp

Yield: 8-10 Servings

Ingredients

7-8 Georgia Peaches

4 Tablespoons of Bourbon

4 Tablespoons of Brown Sugar

½ Teaspoon of Cinnamon

2 Tablespoons of Butter

For Crumble

1 Cup of Oats

¾ Cup of Flour

1 ¼ Cup of Brown Sugar

½ Teaspoon of Cinnamon

½ Teaspoon of Salt

7 Tablespoons of Butter (Cut in small pieces)

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine all crumble ingredients listed above, mix well and set aside.

Peel peaches

Sautee peaches with butter and cinnamon over medium heat for 5 minutes.

Add bourbon and reduce for 1 minute.

Add brown sugar, turn off heat, and mix well.

Place peaches in 8x8 baking dish and top with crumble mixture.

Bake for 20 minutes or until topping is brown.

Garlic Aioli

Yield: 1 ½ Cups

Served on: Sandwiches

Ingredients

1 ½ Cups of Mayonnaise

12 Cloves of Garlic

1 Tablespoon of Olive Oil

Preparation

Roast garlic cloves with olive oil at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Cool down and use food processor to blend with mayonnaise.

Serve as a spread on sandwiches and enjoy!

Pizza Sauce

Yield: 1 Pint

Served on: Flatbreads

Ingredients

1 Pint of Canned Tomatoes

1 Tablespoon of Oregano

1 Tablespoon of Granulated Garlic

½ Tablespoon of Black Pepper

1 Teaspoon of Salt

1 Teaspoon of Sugar

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend well.

Cut flatbreads in football shapes and add sauce.

Decorate using mozzarella cheese and choice of toppings for fun!

White Bean Chicken Chili

1 lb Boneless chicken breast (cut in ½” cubes)

2 Cans White Beans

1 Yellow Onion (diced)

2-4oz cans Green Chilies

2 cans Rotel (regular)

¼ tsp Cayenne Pepper

1 tbls Cilantro (chopped fine)

1 pt Chicken Stock

4 tsp Chili Powder

2 tsp Cumin

1 tbls Garlic powder

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 cup Half & Half

1 tbls Olive Oil

Sautee onion with olive oil until translucent. Add chicken and Sautee with onion over medium heat for 3-4 minutes. Add all other ingredients to pot except for half & half. Simmer for at least one hour, turn down the heat so there is no boiling and add half & half to cream the chili. Salt and pepper to taste