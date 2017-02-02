Commissioners discuss re-implementing fees on failed building inspections

Officials in Brunswick County say they've seen a dramatic increase in failed field inspections over the past few years.

Deputy County Manager Steve Stone says the county used to hand out a $50 fee for every failed field inspection. But the chief building official decided it was no longer necessary and they stopped charging people.

Since then, Stone says an increase in failed field inspections has led to delays on projects and wasted time for the county inspectors.

County commissioners discussed bringing the fee back at their agenda meeting Tuesday. If the fee is reinstated, the county has a list of instances that would merit a fee for failing a building inspection. The list reads as follows:

If all applicable plans, permit card, elevation certificate, survey, site plan, etc., are not on site at time of inspection.

The structure and all applicable components are not accessible to the field inspector.

Deficiencies cited in prior inspections have not been brought into compliance.

Requested inspection is not ready.

The fee would not be limited to these instances.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.