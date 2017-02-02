Man claims car window shot out by BB gun

A Wilmington man said a quick trip to the gas station took an expensive turn when he left his car to go inside. (Source: YouTube)

A Wilmington man said a quick trip to the gas station took an expensive turn when he left his car to go inside.

Ryan Cothran stopped at the Scotchman at 4405 S 17th Street Tuesday evening and left his car parked at a pump while he walked inside. When he returned, he claims his car window had been shattered by an air-gun, like a BB gun.

Just before the five minute mark, surveillance video obtained for the time of the incident shows Cothran walking inside, and a dark-colored minivan with light-colored lettering on the side pull up to the pump beside him. It sits for a while, then leaves quickly when Cothran begins walking back to his car.

An incident report filed with the Wilmington Police Department lists two charges, damage to personal property and discharging an air gun in the City. It lists damage to his front right window and door panel totaling $600. A spokesperson for WPD said the case is still open.

