Accused kidnapper charged in separate child sex offense case

A man accused of kidnapping a 6-year-old girl from her Wilmington home in September has been charged in a separate child sex offense case.

According to jail records, Douglas Edwards, 47, was charged Wednesday with indecent liberties with a child. He received a $100,000 bond for the charge, increasing his bail to $12.4 million total.

Lt. Jerry Brewer, spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, said a woman called authorities after hearing of Edwards' arrest in the alleged kidnapping. She said she had hired Edwards for paint work in her home between Aug. 15 and Aug. 23, and while there he allegedly inappropriately touched her daughter.

According to arrest warrants, the victim was 9 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

Edwards was served the charge while in jail in connection to his alleged involvement in the Sept. 14, 2016 kidnapping and sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Edwards, a registered sex offender, was watching the girl play in the front yard of her home in the Royal Palms Community before snatching her onto his moped.

A massive search was initiated involving multiple law enforcement agencies and an amber alert was issued. Edwards was initially spotted and questioned after the incident, but was released due to an inaccurate description of the suspect provided by witnesses. A more accurate was description was later issued, and Edwards was again brought in for questioning, and subsequently monitored.

The girl was found alive the next morning chained to a tree in mosquito-infested woods off River Road.

Edwards was taken into custody a short time before her discovery. According to a court document, Edwards admitted to the kidnapping.

“He advised that he took her into the woods and chained her to a tree. Edwards also stated that he kissed her forehead before he left,” the document states.

In an interview at The Carousel Center for Abused Children one week later, the girl said Edwards sexually assaulted her, according to the same document.

In November, Edwards was indicted on several charges in connection to the case, including:

Attempted first-degree murder

First-degree kidnapping

Two counts of taking indecent liberties with children

Statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult

Statutory rape of a child by an adult

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury

Shortly after being indicted, Edwards reportedly sent the victim a letter, saying he was sorry and for "no mor policia" and for "no testimonial." After the discovery of the letter, authorities charged Edwards with felony intimidating a witness.

