H&M to open next week at Mayfaire

Clothing retailer H&M will open at Mayfaire Town Center next week.

The company will open its first Wilmington location at noon on February 9. This is part of a large expansion that's underway at Mayfaire.

According to a news release, this location will carry clothing for children, as well as adults. It's the 12th North Carolina operation for H&M.

The store will employ about 20 people when operational.

