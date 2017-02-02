One killed, two taken to hospital in Tabor City shooting

Authorities with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night in Tabor City. (Source: Raycom Media)

Authorities with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night in Tabor City.

The sheriff's office responded to reports of three different shots fired between 10 and 10:15 p.m. in the area of Miller Road. Deputies found a dead man lying outside one of the homes.

A man and woman were also taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

According to Michele Tatum, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, investigators are awaiting autopsy results to identify the victim.

No one is in custody at this time.

A 23-year-old man was injured during a shooting in the 800 block of Miller road Saturday morning.

It's unclear if the incidents are related.

