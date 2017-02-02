What's for lunch February 2nd? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch February 2nd?

Bladen County

Ham Slices

Chicken & Rice Casserole

Freshly Baked Biscuit

Seasoned Corn

Pinto Beans

Brunswick County

Baked Spaghetti w/Roll

Beef Soft Taco

Garden Salad

Green Beans

Diced Peaches

Columbus County

Oven Roasted Chicken

Mixed Fruit

Broccoli

Peas

Brown Rice w/Gravy

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

BBQ Chicken w/Roll

Green Beans

Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Strawberry Cup

Fresh Apple Wedges

New Hanover County

Chicken Pot Pie

Macaroni & Cheese

Carrot Sticks

Roasted Herb Potatoes

Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Pork BBQ /Bun

Chicken Nuggets Roll

Chicken & Cheese Salad/Roll

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Baked Beans

Celery Sticks

Side Salad

Fresh Orange

Applesauce

Grape Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Cheeseburger

Chicken Filet /Bun

Oven Baked Crinkle Fries

Fresh Broccoli Dippers

Pineapple Tidbits

