Local athletes sign with colleges - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Local athletes sign with colleges

Local athletes sign with colleges (Source: WECT) Local athletes sign with colleges (Source: WECT)

East Bladen

Larrell Murchison, football, N.C. State

Ashley

Tess Cairney, girls soccer, Appalachian State
Kaela Groseclose, girls soccer, Barton

New Hanover

Thomas Hill, boys golf, Cape Fear CC
Brantley Moore, boys golf, Cape Fear CC

Topsail

Lexie Gilley, girls soccer, Wingate

Powered by Frankly