Local athletes sign with colleges

East Bladen
Larrell Murchison, football, N.C. State
Ashley
Tess Cairney, girls soccer, Appalachian State
Kaela Groseclose, girls soccer, Barton
New Hanover
Thomas Hill, boys golf, Cape Fear CC
Brantley Moore, boys golf, Cape Fear CC
Topsail
Lexie Gilley, girls soccer, Wingate
