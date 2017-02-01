Coastal Christian’s Kamron Green named WECT Athlete of the Week (Source:WECT)
Coastal Christian’s Kamron Green is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
The sophomore scored a game-high 20 to go along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists in last Tuesday’s home win over Cape Fear Academy.
