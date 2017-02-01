Coastal Christian’s Kamron Green named WECT Athlete of the Week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Coastal Christian’s Kamron Green named WECT Athlete of the Week

Coastal Christian’s Kamron Green named WECT Athlete of the Week (Source:WECT) Coastal Christian’s Kamron Green named WECT Athlete of the Week (Source:WECT)

Coastal Christian’s Kamron Green is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The sophomore scored a game-high 20 to go along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists in last Tuesday’s home win over Cape Fear Academy. 

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student athlete?
Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly