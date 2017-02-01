Leader of heroin trafficking ring gets 30 years in federal prison

The town of Sunset Beach has a new mayor. (Source: Raycom Media)

A Leland man considered the leader of a large-scale heroin trafficking ring operating along the East Coast was sentenced to three decades in federal prison.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, Robert Boone, 43, was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Boone was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 30 years in prison.

An investigation by federal and state agencies revealed that Boone was operating the drug trafficking organization in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. Boone relocated to Wilmington in 2012.

From 2012 to 2015, investigators said the organization flooded Wilmington with large quantities of heroin. Couriers were employed to transport the heroin and drug money between New Jersey and Wilmington.

Boone's drug ring used multiple bank accounts, wire transfers, and prepaid debit cards to launder hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money.

Ten of Boone's co-conspirators were sentenced in federal court in connection with the investigation, which was named Operation WoofPack.

