Planning Commission approves proposed Airlie Road rezoning

After nearly three hours of discussion, the Wilmington Planning Commission on Wednesday voted to approve plans to rezone a piece of property off Airlie Road that sits next to to the former Galleria site.

The 5-1 vote sends the request to Wilmington City Council for final approval. Vice Chairman Richard Collier recused himself from the vote as he is the project’s engineer. Laura Miller cast the lone dissenting vote.

The request proposes to rezone 315 Airlie Road and Airlie Road R/W from R-15, residential to Urban Mixed-Use (conditional district).

The property owner has identified the 11.43-acre site for a 57-lot, single-family community to serve as a residential component of the planned mixed-use development on the adjacent former Galleria site, according to the application submitted to the city.

The vacant shopping center was torn down in May 2015.

Residents near the site said they have attended previous public meetings to express concerns over the proposed project. Emma Churrigan, who lives in the area and walks her dogs in the proposed development area, said she and most of her neighbors are opposed to the new project.

“We are concerned about the west side of Airlie getting rezoned," said Churrigan. “It will set a precedent on the west side of Airlie Road. It is one of the most beautiful roads in the city of Wilmington and we are concerned about huge traffic construction.”

Jim Balkcum, a 33-year resident, hopes the reputation of the community will be upheld should the project move forward.

“I have seen a lot of change some good some not so good. I would hope that they would think about their traffic count when they do more developing,” said Balkcum. “It is already heavy enough, I think if they build million dollar homes I don’t think it will hurt and I don’t think it will help.”

