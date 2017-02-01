When the rivers rise

When the Black River started rising in October after Hurricane Matthew, gages installed by the US Geological Survey gathered information that helped save lives. (Source: WECT)

Leaders in Pender County have budgeted to guy a USGS gage and have it installed on this bridge along Highway 210 over the Black River. (Source: WECT)

Two devices are attached to this bridge along Highway 130 near Freeland, helping to gather critical information used to protect lives and property. (Source: WECT)

Hundreds of drivers cross the bridge on Highway 130 every day, not knowing about the two gray devices attached to its side. The wire weight gage and the radar sensor are part of the equipment used by the United States Geological Survey to monitor the Waccamaw River flowing below.

The USGS operates 260 “gages” across North Carolina like the one at the site near Freeland in Columbus County. They monitor rivers, streams and other waterways around the clock. Each device costs about $15,000 to install, but the information they send out to experts is worth much more.

“Let’s put it this way, it’s very cheap insurance,” said Tom Collins, Director of Pender County Emergency Management. “Fifteen thousand dollars in the scheme of our county budget, and county budgets in this region, is a very low cost considering what we’re doing.”

Collins says the county is budgeting to buy one of the USGS gages and have it installed on a bridge along Highway 210 near Currie that overlooks the Black River. After Hurricane Matthew came through the area last October, Collins asked to have a temporary gage put in on this same bridge.

A gage upstream in Duplin County showed the river had already started rising. When the temporary gage showed the river was rising quickly in Pender County, Collins shifted manpower to where it was needed.

“It put us in a response mode, that we actually moved resources forward here (near Currie), had a staging area at Blueberry Road and had assets in place to start getting people out,” Collins said. “For us, it was an early warning. It gave us time, very little time, because by the time we got assets in place and started getting people out, they were already dealing with flood waters.”

In the days that followed, crews used helicopters to rescue 22 people from the flooding associated with the Black River in Pender County.

