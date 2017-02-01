Governor's office responds to loss of CAA golf tournament in Brunswick Co.

The Colonial Athletic Association has voted to move its Women’s Golf Championship out of North Carolina because of House Bill 2.

The tournament was scheduled to be played at St. James Plantation in Brunswick County, April 14-16. It will now be hosted at Ford Colony Country Club in Williamsburg, Virginia.

In September 2016, the CAA had announced that if HB2 wasn’t repealed or voided by the end of January, the event would be relocated. The CAA decided not to move championships schedule to be hosted at on-campus locations.

The move affects the district represented by State Senator Bill Rabon and Representative Frank Iler.

"Did they read the bill?" asked Representative Frank Iler. "We put everything basically back like it was when they made their original decision and before Charlotte passed their unconstitutional ordinance. An emotional decision or protest decision, not a business decision."

"I joined more than half of my Republican colleagues in voting to repeal HB2 last month. Seems like you should be directing your questions to Governor Cooper and the 18 Democrats he told to vote no," Rabon said.

Cooper's office responded when we asked for his reaction to the CAA's decision.

“The votes existed in both chambers in December, and legislative leaders could bring the bill to the floor to repeal this law today,” said Ford Porter, a spokesman for the Governor. “Governor Cooper is hopeful that politics can be set aside in the interest of North Carolina’s economy, and he will continue to work with members of both parties to reach an agreement to undo the damage this law has caused.”

A group of Republicans proposed repealing the transgender bathroom bill in late December but added a stipulation that would have created a moratorium on new similar legislation for a period of time. The effort ultimately failed to pass after lawmakers could not come to an agreement on a clean repeal.

UNCW has already hosted the CAA Volleyball tournament and is currently scheduled to host the baseball championship May 24-27.



