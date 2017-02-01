Request to apply for grant to help pay for more body cameras receives stamp of approval

The Bureau of Justice Assistance grant, if awarded, would cover half of the $54,800 price tag for 75 new cameras. (Source: WECT)

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a request from the sheriff's office to apply for a grant that would help cover the cost of equipping its detention division employees with body cameras.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance grant, if awarded, would cover half of the $54,800 price tag for 75 new cameras.

“This grant if approved will pay for cameras we do not currently have. These are the 75 remaining cameras that will allow us to do a full deployment in the jail,” Deputy Sheriff Chuck Wilson said in an email to county officials.

Deputies in the patrol division have already been equipped with body cameras.

The grant has a required 50 percent match from the county. The sheriff’s office has proposed the match come from its FY 17-18 budget.

