Deb Butler nominated as new N.C. House Representative

Deb Butler won the vote to become the new representative Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

An executive committee voted Wednesday night to nominate Deb Butler as former Representative Susi Hamilton's replacement.

Four members were on the committee and they were each given a number of votes based on voter population. These were the final numbers:

Deb Butler - 133 votes

James Knox - 91 votes

Andrew Barnhill - 15 votes

Brenda McMillan - 10 votes

Harper Peterson - 10 votes

Butler said she was excited to win the vote and now looks forward to getting to work.

“I’ve never shied away from a fight," Butler said. "I’m looking forward to articulating the issues and pointing out the shortcomings of the Republican legislature, and again where we can build consensus we will, and where we can’t we’re going to dig in and fight and try to champion our causes for this district.”

Butler is a Wilmington attorney and community activist. She has previously run for public office, including a run in 2012 for NC Senate against incumbent Thom Goolsby. She is openly gay, and Equality NC has endorsed her for the open NC House seat.

"I’m certainly going to fight tooth and nail against HB2 because it insults members of my community," Butler said. "But the fact is, issues are issues across all streets so we’re going to fight for all the citizens.”

Butler also cited expanding Medicaid and improving education as some of her top priorities.

Hamilton, a Wilmington Democrat, was recently sworn into Governor Roy Cooper's cabinet as Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources.

At the time, she had just started serving her fourth term representing the 18th district in the N.C. House, covering parts of New Hanover and Brunswick Counties.

Wednesday's vote came after a forum on Monday where 10 candidates answered questions about their qualifications, their plans and their thoughts on topics including education, health and House Bill 2.

Democratic Party Chair Richard Poole said the governor now has seven days to appoint the nominee. If he fails to do so, the law directs the legislature to seat the nominee.

Poole said Wednesday afternoon, "in this case, there is every reason to believe that Roy Cooper will appoint our nominee."

