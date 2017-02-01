Guzzling green becomes more popular

First, there was vitamin water, then alkaline water and now people are going “green” with their H2O. Literally. “Chlorophyll water” is hot. You can blend greens into your water, or there are also supplements or drops you can add to drinks.

That’s what restaurant owner Matt Levine does. He takes cucumber, mint and water, mixes it together, then adds liquid chlorophyll, the pigment in green plants that makes them grow.

“Customers are actually now requesting it," Levine said. "The word and buzz is getting out.”

The green, healthy looking concoction at Levine's restaurant keeps customer Angela Kote coming back.

“I’m not the healthiest eater, so for me any time I can kind of get something into my diet that I like the taste of, it’s always a great thing,” Kote said.

Is there a real benefit to guzzling green? Registered Dietician and Nutritionist Sonya Angelone is a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

“Scientists have looked at the benefits of chlorophyll for over 50 years," Angelone said. "They have found it to be safe, and they found that chlorophyll actually has a lot of benefits to humans.”

Angelone says chlorophyll helps heal wounds and is great for your skin. The biggest benefit, she says, is that research shows chlorophyll may be a potent cancer fighter.

“Basically what chlorophyll does is it can bind with cancer-causing chemicals and it can interfere with their absorption in the gastrointestinal track, so then they're not able to get into the blood stream and travel to different organs and tissues,” Angelone said.

Not into drinking green liquid or popping another supplement? Angelone says you can get chlorophyll in your diet just by eating five to seven servings of green vegetables a day.

Kote wants to boost the healthy stuff in her diet, so she has added chlorophyll supplements.

“Just knowing that it does have a lot of antioxidants, and it’s good for my health, it makes me feel good,” Kote said.

Always talk to your doctor before adding any kind of new supplement to your diet.

Copyright 2017 NPN. All rights reserved.