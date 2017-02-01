Rouzer applauds President Trump's Supreme Court choice - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Rouzer applauds President Trump's Supreme Court choice

By: Scott Saxton, News Director
Congressman David Rouzer reacted to President Trump's choice for the US Supreme Court. (Source: rouzer.house.gov) Congressman David Rouzer reacted to President Trump's choice for the US Supreme Court. (Source: rouzer.house.gov)
WASHINGTON (WECT) -

Representative David Rouzer says Federal Appellate Court Judge Neil Gorsuch is a great choice to join the United States Supreme Court. 

President Donald Trump officially nominated Gorsuch as a replacement for the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Scalia died last year, leaving a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Rouzer, the Republican Representative for North Carolina District 7, issued the following statement Wednesday. 

“President Donald J. Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the United States Supreme Court is a great choice.  Justice Gorsuch has a tremendous track record on the bench.  His strong academic credentials, brilliant legal mind and demonstrated commitment to adhering to the Constitution make him an outstanding nominee.  I look forward to his confirmation by the U.S. Senate." 

