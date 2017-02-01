CHARGED: Task force arrests man as part of efforts to combat drug distribution

The FBI's Coastal Criminal Enterprise Task Force arrested 41-year-old Davin Lamont Smith Tuesday on federal charges related to drug trafficking.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Smith's arrest is part of ongoing efforts to combat drug distribution along the North Carolina coast.

Smith was taken into custody without incident at the Brunswick County Court House. He made his first appearance in court Wednesday and is expected to appear in Federal Court in Wilmington Feb. 8, 2017.

The CCETF combines the resources of the FBI’s Wilmington Resident Agency, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

