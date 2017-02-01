Brunswick County student unsure of her future in the United States

Adilene Trujillo is a dreamer, in multiple ways. She dreams of getting a stable and rewarding job after she graduates from college. She's also a "Dreamer," a nickname given to immigrants brought to the United States illegally at a young age.

"You had to walk in the desert, you were in the middle of nowhere with no food," said Trujillo, recounting the trip across the border with her mother. "During the nights it was cold, and all we could do was cover ourselves with a plastic bag."

In June of 2012, the Secretary of Homeland Security announced a select group of these "dreamers" would be considered for two-year renewable permits to stay in the United States.

Applicants for the Deferred Action for Childhood Applications (DACA) program must have been brought to the United States when they were under the age of 16, among other requirements.

Trujillo fits these requirements and is still in the states because of the program. Trujillo said, however, she and others in the "dreamer" community have grown concerned their time in the country may be in danger with the election of President Donald Trump.

"There was fear, there was fear in the Latin culture," said Trujillo as she described reactions to President Trump's election in November. Trujillo traveled to Washington, D.C., hoping to assuage those fears at the presidential inauguration. Instead, Trujillo said it made her family more worried about her future.

"That to me was like, 'Yeah, we are leaving.' But I don't want to leave," said Trujillo. "Like I told them, 'I want to battle and I want to fight for this. I want to fight for my education here.'"

Her teachers said she's fought hard already to get to this point. She's headed towards being the first person in her family to graduate high school.

"You can't get rid of hope you can't because it's what keeps you going," said Trujillo. "It's what keeps you trying in school. It's what keeps you trying at work."

Her determination is fueled by her mother, a woman who wanted a better future for her daughter.

Trujillo has a message for those people who want her deported to Mexico for a decision she didn't make: "We didn't have a voice in that, but we have a voice now and our voice says we want a right for education and work and for a future."

According to transcripts from an episode of "Meet the Press" in December, President Trump said he would rescind DACA. There has been no action on the program since President Trump took office.

