Welcome Wednesday at CFCC supports diversity within student body

All Students, all Faiths, All Welcome. That message greeted students at Cape Fear Community College as part of an impromptu event called Welcome Wednesday organized by faculty and staff.

Faculty and staff banded together Wednesday in an effort to remind students that everyone is welcome on campus, in light of President Donald Trump's executive order that bans people coming to the United States from seven Muslim countries for the next 90 days.

They say their mission is simple: to let students know that our diversity makes us stronger, wiser, and safer, and that is why they wanted to stand together to welcome students from all countries, cultures, and faiths.

"Too few people feel like they are welcomed in a lot of places in this world and I want to make sure my students and anyone entering the college feels welcome and included. I want to do my small part," said faculty member Jason McCoy.

Staff assembled outside the Front Street entrances to the McLeod and Union Station buildings with signs to hand out friendship necklaces and welcoming words in an effort to show acceptance to students of all cultures and faiths.

The gathering caught the attention of 19-year-old student Shadon Gazar who came to the United States three years ago to escape the crisis in Egypt.

"It makes me feel like yes this is America, this is what I know about America, all people united. We are all together. Nothing can divide us," explained Gazar.

Gazar said hearing about the President's new immigration ban was devastating.

"I actually, at the beginning, cried about this. It's so painful because their country is destroyed already and they come here because it's a free land," Gazar said.

Welcome Wednesday was independently organized by a group of concerned faculty and staff. they hope to continue discussions and bring awareness to timely topics each Wednesday.

