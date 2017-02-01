Private coaching: Pathway to the pros? A look inside training at the youth level

The goal of reaching the high school, collegiate, and the professional athletic level starts at a young age for many athletes. As the billion dollar sports industry continues to expand its reach, a new resource has established itself for players looking to develop their skills and become a bigger part of the action.

CoachUp launched in May of 2012, and since has utilized over 13,000 private coaches to train more than 200,000 athletes, from the youth to the high school level.

“I think it’s revolutionizing it. Growing up, I didn’t really have that,” said Matt Patterson, a former college basketball player at Montana State who now trains athletes along the east coast of North Carolina. “I know a lot of athletes that really did not have those personal trainers. The only ones that really did were either the ones that had a pro background.”

CoachUp screens coaching applicants who apply. Once approved, those coaches set a price per session, as parents can choose between a number of coaches in more nearly three dozen sports.

“I want to take my basketball skills to the next level, and I thought getting a trainer would help,” said Henny, an 11-year-old in Wilmington who says he’s already seen improvement in his game in just three weeks of training.

C.W. Ponton is not only a part of CoachUp - he is the head coach of Cape Fear Men's Soccer. It is evidence of CoachUp's reach that a college coach would spend time in the offseason training athletes - Ponton sees is as a major role in the future development of athletes.

"To speak with someone who knows more about the game than you do, to learn from them - sports is so competitive now," said Ponton. "I think the players, and parents have realized that."

Private coaching tended to benefit families who had a connection to a former college or professional athlete - simply going online and finding a private coach easily was not the norm. While sport specialization often solicits strong opinions, especially at the youth level, private coaching many times is at the behest of the athlete themselves, wanting to spend more time with a coach to improve.

The rise of this organized private coaching service with, NBA MVP Steph Curry as its major spokesperson, raises the question of how necessary employing a second coach may be for an athlete – in addition to their resources on their existing middle or high school team. Curry credits private coaching with helping him develop his skills as a young teenager looking to get better in AAU ball.

“If it’s strictly skills and helping us enhance our players together, I’m all about it,” said Nate Faulk, who coaches Laney High School, as well as Flight 22, a select summer league team. “If I detect there’s any kind of second guessing what I’m about or what my program’s about, or any of that kind of dialogue going on, I’m not in favor of that whatsoever.” Faulk, along with other coaches who's main task year round is developing athletes - would be best suited to tell when an athlete is employing private coaching for the right reasons or not.

At its worst, employing a private coach can appear as an apparent slap in the face to an athlete’s current coach, if the communication and motives are not clearly stated between all parties involved.

At it’s best, CoachUp seems like another tool in helping players improve the fundamentals and foundation of their sport – to work on in-between sessions, and incorporate into the team dynamic during a season.

“You can’t spend enough time with the ball. It doesn’t take working with one of the best coaches twice a week or playing club ball twice a week - you need to put the time in away from it,” said Greg Marinich, who coaches soccer at Ashley High School, and is not opposed to the concept of CoachUp. “It’s just like playing the piano right? Your piano lessons – what you do in between those piano lessons is what makes you the better piano player.”

Prices usually range between $20-$80 per session, depending on the sport and the experience of the coach. The company has raised more than $10 million in funding, and Curry is not the only investor - Julian Edelman, Bruins legend Cam Neely, and former Red Sox outfielder Gabe Kapler have also joined in.

