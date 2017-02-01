NHC Board of Commissioners to consider adopting proposed travel policy

According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>