NHC Board of Commissioners to consider adopting proposed travel policy

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is expected to consider adopting a travel policy during its meeting Monday.

Board members have long discussed implementing a policy that would guide commissioners’ travel and expenses, as currently the county’s policy does not apply to commissioners. In 2015, the board voted 3-2 against adopting a travel policy, with Commissioners Woody White and Skip Watkins voting in favor and Commissioners Jonathan Barfield, Beth Dawson, and Rob Zapple voting against.

During the board’s Jan. 23 meeting, newly-elected Commissioner Patricia Kusek requested county staff prepare a policy that commissioners could review at a future meeting.

“I would like to see if we could get our county manager to formulate a possible plan of options for a travel policy for the board of commissioners, and bring it back to us for consideration,” Kusek said.

If approved, the proposed resolution would subject commissioners to the county’s travel policy with certain exceptions -- commissioners would not be required to have prior authorization for travel and travel advances, meals would follow the per diem limit, and commissioners may select lodging without staff approval. Commissioners are also expected to discuss the possibility of limiting each member to a specific budget for travel each year.

The county's travel policy:

