Support the Port kicks off Black History month with book tour

Author Cedric Harrison teamed with Support the Port to kick off Black History month with their book tour featuring Wilmington In Color, an African American history coloring book that showcases historical buildings and descriptions across the city of Wilmington.

The book will be read to students and adults each day in February by a special guest reader in a different location.

Harrison says his inspiration to create the African American History book came from traveling to Washington, D.C. and taking a tour of the National Museum of African American History.

The book features historic places like Thalian Hall, St. Stephen African Methodist Episcopal Church, and Williston High School.

The first stop of the book tour took place at Williston Middle School on Wednesday. The special guest was New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield who read the book to 7th and 8th graders.

"I think it inspires the students to want to be history one day," Harrison said. "It lets them see that they can be in a history book and people can be reading about them 100 years from now just from the simple things or more than the simple things they do here in Wilmington."

The cost of the book is $5. For more information on how to purchase the book or to attend the readings log onto supporttheport.com

