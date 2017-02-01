Boil advisory issued for part of Lake Waccamaw after water main leak

A boil advisory is in effect for some customers of the Lake Waccamaw Water System due to a leaking water main along Canal Cove Road. (Source: Raycom Media)



The advisory area starts at 2312 Canal Cove Road and continues to the end of Waccamaw Shores and includes the Wooded Acres subdivision.

Those customers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption or to use bottled water until the advisory has been lifted.

This advisory separate from the scheduled advisory that will take place Thursday, Feb. 2.

