CCSO looking for suspect who injured dog

A dog was permanently injured after it was struck several times by a person at a Riegelwood home last week.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, a resident in the 600 block of Shaw Road said someone hit his dog multiple times on the head with a large piece of wood on Jan. 27.

The dog was taken for medical treatment but suffered serious permanent injury, according to officials.

The dog's owner knew the suspect, who had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning.

