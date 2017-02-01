Shots fired at Tabor City home

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired at a Tabor City home Monday night. (Source: WECT)

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired at a Tabor City home Monday night.

A resident of a home on Ashley 's Avenue told officers someone fired a weapon at her home and car, damaging both.

No one was injured in the incident.

The sheriff's office hasn't identified a suspect at this point.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.