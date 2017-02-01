Fox Wilmington Pet of the Week

Click here for information on pet care, allergies, nutrition, travel and more!
Want to adopt a dog? Click here to find out which dogs at the New Hanover Humane Society need a good home.
Want a cat instead? Click here to find out which cats are looking for a place to call home.
Carolina in the Morning would like to thank our friends at the New Hanover Humane Society for their help finding hundreds of needy pets loving families.
New Hanover Humane Society
2405 North 23rd Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
Phone: 910-763-6692
Southport-Oak Island Animal Rescue
3367 St. Charles Place
Southport, NC 28461
Phone: 910-457-6340
New Hanover County Animal Control
220 Division Drive
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Phone: 910-798-7500
Sunburst Foundation
PO Box 7527
Wilmington, NC 28406
Phone: 910-622-0011
Columbus Humane Society
PO Box 742
Whiteville, NC 28472
Phone: 910-640-3700
Adopt an Angel
PO Box 15905
Wilmington, NC 28408
Phone: 910-392-0557
Monty's Home
P.O. Box 821
Burgaw, NC 28425
Phone: 910-297-1338
Noble Shepherd Rescue
P.O. Box 742
Columbia, SC 29202
Pender County Humane Society
1407 NC Highway 53 W
Burgaw, NC 28425
Phone: 910-259-7022
Wilmington Animal Healthcare
6801 Gordon Road
Wilmington NC 28411
Phone: 910-791-7101
German Shepherd Rescue and Adoptions
PO Box 471
Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
Phone: 910-262-78596
Brunswick County Animal Control
Phone: 910-754-8204
Paws Place Animal rescue
3701 E. Boiling Spring Rd.
Winnabow, NC 28459
910-845-PAWS (7297)
Coastal Carolina Boston Terrier Rescue
Furever Friends Animal Rescue of Brunswick County, NC
P.O. Box 60
Leland, NC 28451
910-383-2100
EMAIL: slsfureverfriends@gmail.com
Pender Animal Shelter
On Craigslist: http://bit.ly/1l22rOL
All4Cats.org
Foster coordinator: (919) 710-3872