Fox Wilmington Pet of the Week

New Hanover Humane Society

2405 North 23rd Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Phone: 910-763-6692

Southport-Oak Island Animal Rescue

3367 St. Charles Place

Southport, NC 28461

Phone: 910-457-6340

New Hanover County Animal Control

220 Division Drive

Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Phone: 910-798-7500

Sunburst Foundation

PO Box 7527

Wilmington, NC 28406

Phone: 910-622-0011

Columbus Humane Society

PO Box 742

Whiteville, NC 28472

Phone: 910-640-3700

Adopt an Angel

PO Box 15905

Wilmington, NC 28408

Phone: 910-392-0557

Monty's Home

P.O. Box 821

Burgaw, NC 28425

Phone: 910-297-1338

Noble Shepherd Rescue

P.O. Box 742

Columbia, SC 29202

Pender County Humane Society

1407 NC Highway 53 W

Burgaw, NC 28425

Phone: 910-259-7022

Wilmington Animal Healthcare

6801 Gordon Road

Wilmington NC 28411

Phone: 910-791-7101

German Shepherd Rescue and Adoptions

PO Box 471

Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

Phone: 910-262-78596

Brunswick County Animal Control

Phone: 910-754-8204

Paws Place Animal rescue

3701 E. Boiling Spring Rd.

Winnabow, NC 28459

910-845-PAWS (7297)

Cape Fear Rescue League

Coastal Carolina Boston Terrier Rescue

Furever Friends Animal Rescue of Brunswick County, NC

P.O. Box 60

Leland, NC 28451

910-383-2100

EMAIL: slsfureverfriends@gmail.com

Pender Animal Shelter

On Craigslist: http://bit.ly/1l22rOL

All4Cats.org

Foster coordinator: (919) 710-3872