Fox Wilmington Pet of the Week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Fox Wilmington Pet of the Week

Click here for information on pet care, allergies, nutrition, travel and more!

Want to adopt a dog? Click here to find out which dogs at the New Hanover Humane Society need a good home.

Want a cat instead? Click here to find out which cats are looking for a place to call home.

Carolina in the Morning would like to thank our friends at the New Hanover Humane Society for their help finding hundreds of needy pets loving families.

New Hanover Humane Society
2405 North 23rd Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
Phone: 910-763-6692

Southport-Oak Island Animal Rescue
3367 St. Charles Place 
Southport, NC 28461
Phone: 910-457-6340

New Hanover County Animal Control 
220 Division Drive
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Phone: 910-798-7500

Sunburst Foundation
PO Box 7527
Wilmington, NC 28406
Phone: 910-622-0011

Columbus Humane Society
PO Box 742
Whiteville, NC 28472
Phone: 910-640-3700

Adopt an Angel
PO Box 15905
Wilmington, NC 28408
Phone: 910-392-0557

Monty's Home
P.O. Box 821
Burgaw, NC 28425
Phone: 910-297-1338

Noble Shepherd Rescue
P.O. Box 742
Columbia, SC 29202

Pender County Humane Society
1407 NC Highway 53 W
 Burgaw, NC 28425
Phone: 910-259-7022

Wilmington Animal Healthcare
6801 Gordon Road
Wilmington NC 28411
Phone: 910-791-7101

German Shepherd Rescue and Adoptions
PO Box 471
Fuquay Varina, NC  27526
Phone: 910-262-78596

Brunswick County Animal Control
Phone: 910-754-8204

Paws Place Animal rescue
3701 E. Boiling Spring Rd.
Winnabow, NC 28459
910-845-PAWS (7297)

Cape Fear Rescue League

Coastal Carolina Boston Terrier Rescue

Furever Friends Animal Rescue of Brunswick County, NC
P.O. Box 60
Leland, NC  28451 
910-383-2100
EMAIL: slsfureverfriends@gmail.com

Pender Animal Shelter
On Craigslist: http://bit.ly/1l22rOL 

All4Cats.org
Foster coordinator: (919) 710-3872

