Boil advisory rescinded in Brunswick County

The boil advisory in Brunswick County was rescinded Tuesday.

The advisory had been in place for residents living near the Highway 211 corridor between Midway Road and Long Beach Road, including, but not limited to, St. James, The Regency, Arbor Creek, Abbington Oaks, and West Trace.

A water main was ruptured due to construction work Monday.

