High School Basketball Scoreboard

Cape Fear Academy 65, Fayetteville Academy 51 F
Laney 51, Topsail 41 F
New Hanover 69, South Brunswick 46 F
Wilmington Christian 66, Greenville Christian 58 F
Harrells Christian 66, Coastal Christian 53 F
North Brunswick 64, Southwest Onslow 59 F
East Columbus 63, South Robeson 60 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 70, Midway 65 F
Ashley 47, Hoggard 53 F
Girls
New Hanover 69, South Brunswick 26 F
Topsail 40, Laney 35 F
Fayetteville Academy 48, Cape Fear Academy 24 F
Harrells Christian 59, Coastal Christian 46 F
Wilmington Christian 53, Greenville Christian 18 F
North Brunswick 58, Southwest Onslow 25 F
Ashley 30, Hoggard 53 F
