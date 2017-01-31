Diamond Hawks ranked 30th in National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason poll

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - UNCW received its second preseason national ranking on Tuesday when the Seahawks were ranked 30th in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason poll.

College World Series finalist TCU is ranked first followed by SEC members Florida and LSU, ranked second and third, respectively. Florida State of the ACC and a third SEC school in South Carolina round out the top five.

The Seahawks, who open the season hosting the Hughes Bros. Challenge on Feb. 17-19, were ranked 24th in D1Baseball.com's preseason poll. UNCW posted a 41-19 record and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament in 2016.

UNCW will play six teams in the NCBWA preseason rankings, including East Carolina (ninth), NC State (10th), defending national champion Coastal Carolina (11th), North Carolina (13th), Maryland (25th) and Ole Miss, which will carry a preseason rank of 27th into the season. High Point, which is receiving votes, is also on the 2017 slate with a home-and-home against the Big South preseason favorites.

Since 2012, the Seahawks have played 13 programs in the NCBWA preseason poll, including TCU, LSU, Florida State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, East Carolina, NC State, Coastal Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Ole Miss and Tulane.