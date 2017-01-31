One person dead in Brunswick County crash

One person died after a car crash in Brunswick County Tuesday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

Trooper Anthony Godwin of Highway Patrol said Elliott Ramose Donate was traveling south on Oxpen Road around 8 p.m.

Godwin said Donate ran off the road, then over-corrected and crossed the center line.

He struck another car and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with an arm fracture and possible rib injuries.

Godwin said Donate was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

