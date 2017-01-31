UNCW men's soccer releases spring schedule

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW head men’s soccer coach Aidan Heaney has announced the Seahawks’ six-game spring season schedule, which includes three games at the UNCW Soccer Stadium and a match-up against North Carolina FC of the North American Soccer League.

The Seahawks open their spring slate on Thursday, Mar. 16, by welcoming Campbell to the Port City for a 6 p.m. contest. They will also host Wingate on Wednesday, Mar. 22 at 6 p.m.



After visiting North Carolina FC for an 11 a.m. fixture on Sunday, Mar. 26, the Seahawks will participate in the Manchester Cup in Rock Hill, S.C., on Saturday, Apr. 1. UNCW faces South Carolina at 1 p.m. before taking on Davidson at 5:15 p.m.



The Seahawks wrap up their spring schedule on Saturday, Apr. 8, by hosting Wake Forest in the annual Harry’s Game at 6 p.m. A pre-game clinic will take place before the contest at 4:30 p.m. at UNCW Soccer Stadium.

2017 UNCW Men’s Soccer Spring Schedule



Thursday, Mar. 6 vs. Campbell – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 22 vs. Wingate – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 26 at North Carolina FC – 11 a.m.

Saturday, Apr. 1 vs. South Carolina (at Manchester Cup – Rock Hill, S.C.) – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 1 vs. Davidson (at Manchester Cup – Rock Hill, S.C.) – 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 8 vs. Wake Forest (Harry’s Game) – 6 p.m.