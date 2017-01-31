Vest helps save injured officer's life

Operator Safety Solutions owner Jason Bullard pulls bullets out of a vest identical to the one Leland PD officer Jacob Schwenk was wearing. (Source:WECT)

A bullet-resistant vest created by a former law enforcement officer is being credited with saving the life of a Leland Police Department officer shot in the line of duty.

Officer Jacob Schwenk was shot six times the night of December 9, five times in the legs and once in the chest. The vest he was wearing, created by Operator Safety Solutions, stopped the bullet from going through.

Owner Jason Bullard said that was the first documented save in the United States for his company.

"The traditional way of stopping a projectile is to use friction and let the bullet burn its way into the vest, and hopefully friction would stop the bullet somewhere inside the vest. But there are some inherent problems with that," Bullard explained. "We sat down and came up with a way to stop a projectile by bending the bullet."

The vest bends the bullet into a shape that burns up its kinetic energy and stops most projectiles on the strike face of the vest.

Bullard said along with enhanced safety, his company wanted to provide a more comfortable, thinner vest for officers. In order to provide full coverage, he makes a trip to each department he services to measure the officers and determine a custom fit - all priorities he attributes to the save.

"He was a large officer so we had to make a specifically cut vest to fit him and create an overlap on the sides to give him 360 degrees of protection," Bullard explained.

While the vest gives full protection, Bullard said if shot, it's not a promise against injury.

“You’re going to have some bruising, even a broken bone depending on the caliber and weight of the projectile, but most of the time you’re going to have what we call back-face signature, a round bruise and maybe a little bit of bleeding. That’s because we stopped the bullet, but there is still a tremendous amount of kinetic energy traveling through the vest," Bullard explained.

Bullard did a live test of the vest at a shooting range in Brunswick County. Shots fired from a 9-mm, 45-mm and a shotgun didn't penetrate the first layer of the vest and most bullets were stopped on the strike face.

"We set about to stop a certain caliber at a certain velocity and the vest is engineered to stop those rounds, but if you shoot the vest with a bullet not engineered to stop or something in excess of what the vest can handle, it is a bullet-resistant vest and you could have an injury to the officer," Bullard said.

Bullard expressed that saving Schwenk is a major accomplishment, and he is excited to continue the work he is passionate about doing.

“We talk about we’re here to save lives, we’re here to save lives and then you get the phone call that an officer was shot while wearing your vest-- it kind of closes the circle and makes worthwhile everything you’ve been working for," Bullard said.

Along with the Leland Police Department, OSS also provides vests for Southport and Boiling Spring Lakes police departments.

