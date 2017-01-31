Ceiling caves in while firefighters extinguish house fire

The ceiling of a home caved in while eight firefighters were inside extinguishing a fire. (Source: K. Green, Whiteville Rescue)

Investigators are working to find the cause of a house fire that caused the ceiling to cave while firefighters were still inside.

Crews responded Tuesday to a home on Sam Potts Highway in Whiteville for reports of a fire.

"It's coming in the house. Oh, God," a woman from inside the home told 911 operators. "My back door's burning down. Please come."

The woman was able to escape the flames by going out the front door, and firefighters were on scene for about two hours putting out flames.

"I was the first ones on scene actually and when I arrived it was pretty much fully engulfed," said Marquis Blanks.

Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau said the ceiling caved in while a crew was inside. Blanks and Captain Robert Simmons were two of the eight firefighters inside.

"It was just like a 'whoosh' sound and when I turned around the door that I had come in was just all fire from top to bottom," said Simmons, "And the fire was rolling in towards us."

Blanks said in his ten years in his career, he's never felt so trapped.

"After I got myself together, I tried to knock the window out, and window wouldn't break," he said, "I turned around and there was just fire everywhere."

All members of the crew made it out safely, and Simmons credits their training.

"We do train for stuff like that. We do mayday training, we do rip training, when we do have houses available to be demolished we do go out and we do training on them, where we learn to get ourselves out of those situations," he said, "It's a lot different when it's real, but it kicks in when you're in that situation."

There were no injuries to the people living in the house, but the home was destroyed. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal, the fire started on the back porch.

