Burr, Tillis, Rouzer comment on Gorsuch nomination

Members of Congress representing North Carolina have weighed in following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the United States Supreme Court:

“Judge Neil Gorsuch is an incredibly qualified and mainstream choice to serve on the Supreme Court. He has proven himself to be a judge who approaches every case before him with fairness, and bases his decisions on the rule of law. I hope my colleagues in the Senate, regardless of party, will join me in thoughtfully considering Judge Gorsuch as our next Supreme Court Justice.” -Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina)

“I applaud President Trump’s selection of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court. In 2006, the Senate confirmed him without opposition to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. Gorsuch is a judge who will continue to operate in accordance with the rule of law and respect for the Constitution. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has repeatedly expressed his desire to have nine Justices serving on the Supreme Court. Now that the American people have spoken, and the President has nominated a mainstream jurist, I am hopeful that the Senate will come together and swiftly confirm Judge Gorsuch.” - Sen. Richard Burr (R-North Carolina)

“President Donald J. Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the United States Supreme Court is a great choice. Justice Gorsuch has a tremendous track record on the bench. His strong academic credentials, brilliant legal mind and demonstrated commitment to adhering to the Constitution make him an outstanding nominee. I look forward to his confirmation by the U.S. Senate." - Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC 7th District)



For more information on Judge Gorsuch click here: http://bit.ly/2keig8D

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

