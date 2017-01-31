Firefighters give advice on how to prevent brush fires

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a brush fire in a wooded area off Hunters trail road behind the Target shopping center around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews were able to fully contain the fire and no injuries were been reported.

It is unclear how this particular fire started however our area has seen a high increase in brush and grass fires within the last few days.

The Wilmington Fire Department said this can happen during particularly windy days, weather which we have experienced a lot in the past few days. They also said it only takes oxygen, heat and fuel for grass or brush fires to start.

A major factor that causes the fires is when drivers throw cigarettes on the side of the road. The cigarette is the heat, the fuel is the dry grass and wind comes in to quickly start the fire.

Pine straw is also one of the most combustible elements that can cause a brush fire. Cigarettes and matches will quickly catch hold to the pine.

The fire department has steps you need to take.

"As far as keeping a grass fire from starting make sure you extinguish whatever it is you are getting hot," said Wendy Giannini, Community Risk Reduction Coordinator for the Wilmington Fire Department. "Put it out all the way and every time and if you are using a grill, make sure you are putting the charcoal out or covering it and leaving it until it is cool."

The fire department encourages people not to use grills and chimneys on windy days to help prevent brush fires. There also is a law in which you may not burn within city limits unless you have a permit.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.